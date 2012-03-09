* Jan loan growth net of cbank placements up 19.1 pct y/y * S/adj net lending increased 1.3 pct in Jan vs Dec MANILA, March 9 The Philippine central bank on Friday released data on lending by commercial banks in January: KEY DATA Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug (pct change y/y) Total loans net of reverse repurchase (RRP) deals 19.1 19.3 22.5 22.2 21.7 19.8 Total loans with RRP 16.6 16.4 19.3 21.1 18.9 24.8 Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth) Total loans net of RRP 1.3 -0.6 2.0 0.1 1.0 1.4 Total loans with RRP 1.1 0.2 0.2 1.2 -2.0 2.2 KEY POINTS * Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 19.7 percent in January from a year earlier against 20.1 percent in December. * Consumer loans climbed 19.9 percent in January from a year earlier. In December, annual growth was 17.3 percent, a four-month low. * The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on March 1 cut its main policy rate by a quarter point, taking it back to a record low 4.00 percent. This underscored the central bank's benign view on inflation and the need to keep weak external demand from imperilling domestic growth. * Manila expects the economy to pick up pace this year, targeting growth of 5 to 6 percent after 2011 growth of 3.7 percent, below the government forecast. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Richard Borsuk)