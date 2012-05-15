* March loan growth net of RRPs 18.7 pct vs Feb's 18.0 pct
* S/adj lending net of RRPs up 2.1 pct in March vs Feb
MANILA May 15 The Philippine central bank on
Tuesday released data on lending by commercial banks in March:
KEY DATA Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
(pct change y/y)
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals 18.7 18.0 19.1 19.3 22.5 22.2
Total loans with RRP 17.7 16.1 16.6 16.4 19.3 21.1
Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP 2.1 0.9 1.3 -0.5 2.1 0.2
Total loans with RRP 2.7 0.9 1.2 0.4 0.4 1.3
KEY POINTS
* Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 19.3 percent in March
from a year earlier, faster than 18.4 percent in February.
* Consumer loan growth decelerated to 18.5 percent in March
from a year ago, against the previous month's 20.3 percent, due
to a slowdown in auto loans and credit card receivables.
* Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told
Reuters in an interview this month the central bank has less
need to support the economy, given the recovery in export growth
and higher state spending, supporting views that interest rates
would be kept on hold for the rest of the year.
* The central bank next reviews base interest rates -
currently at an all-time low of 4.0 percent following two cuts
totalling 50 basis points in January and March - on June 14.
* Manila targets economic growth this year of 5 to 6
percent. In 2011, growth was3.7 percent, below the government's
forecast.
