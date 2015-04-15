MANILA, April 15 The Philippine central bank is
considering introducing a new liquidity tool that will allow
banks to deposit money with the monetary authority for one month
to a year as a way to better manage money supply in the
financial system.
Policymakers are studying a possible term auction facility
tool to manage cash in the banking system to achieve its
inflation targets, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando
Tetangco said on Wednesday.
"There are many components to this, including a liquidity
forecasting tool and potentially a term auction facility. These
are all still in the discussion stage," Tetangco told Reuters,
adding these were aimed at managing domestic liquidity to
influence market behaviour.
The central bank has a 2-4 percent inflation target for
2015-2018.
Tetangco said the tools will be announced to the market at
the right time.
Under the plan, the size of term deposits to be offered at
the auction will be set by the central bank, with the price to
be determined by banks which will compete for the available
volume, making price discovery more efficient and transparent.
In January, Tetangco also raised the possibility of holding
auctions, as another way to allocate overnight reverse
repurchase agreements to banks to enhance its open market
operations (OMO).
The central bank conducts its OMO via the overnight lending
or repurchase window, with the rate now at 6 percent, serving as
the ceiling for its OMO. It pays 2.5 percent for its short-term
special deposit accounts, which serves as the floor. The
overnight borrowing or policy rate is at 4 percent.
"BSP's acceptance or rejection of these bids/rates in the
RRP (reverse repo programme) and in the term facilities and
potential auction sizes could send a strong signal of near-term
policy bias," Citibank said in research note.
"Timing of BSP's auction for term deposits would have to be
coordinated with the primary auction of government securities to
deter sharp liquidity swings," Citibank said.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)