* February NPL ratio slightly lower than January's 2.35 pct * Total loan portfolio up 1 pct mth/mth MANILA, April 20 The Philippine central bank on Friday released data on commercial banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) as of February. The following shows soured loans of banks as a percentage of their outstanding loans: Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July NPL ratio 2.34 2.35 2.23 2.39 2.54 2.46 2.52 2.45 CONTEXT: - Total loan portfolio was 3.15 trillion pesos ($74 billion)in February, up 1 percent from January and 13 percent higher than a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement. - Bad loans net of interbank loans were 2.47 percent of total loans in February, lower than January's 2.50 percent and the previous year's 3.18 percent. - Commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase deals was 18 percent in February, the lowest since May 2011, central bank data showed. - Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of banks' total loans for a 13th straight month in February. - Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001 following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and regulations on loans. LINKS: - For the release on bad loans, click on Philippine central bank website www.bsp.gov.ph ($1 = 42.61 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)