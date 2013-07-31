* Annual M3 growth in June fastest in six years
* June loan growth net of c.bank placements slows
* C.bank says inflation to remain manageable
MANILA, July 31 The Philippine central bank
released on Wednesday money supply and bank lending data for
June:
KEY DATA
M3 (in pct) June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov
yr/yr 20.3 16.4 13.3 13.3 9.4 10.8 10.6 9.8
mth/mth 4.1 2.9 2.0 1.7 0.2 1.3 1.3 4.4
BANK LENDING DATA June May Apr Mar Feb Jan
(pct change y/y)
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals 12.3 13.3 12.0 14.2 15.0 15.4
Total loans with RRP 13.0 13.2 13.7 14.7 14.5 16.6
Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP 0.8 0.6 -0.1 1.2 0.5 0.8
Total loans with RRP 0.4 -0.2 0.1 2.4 0.3 1.9
NOTE: May numbers were revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Money supply, partly boosted by strong remittances from
overseas Filipino workers and inflows from portfolio and foreign
direct investments, is one of the indicators the central bank
reviews when setting monetary policy because of its impact on
inflation.
- Money parked with the central bank's special deposit
account window, an indicator of domestic liquidity, totalled
1.79 trillion pesos ($41 billion) in the week ending July 12,
down from a record 1.98 trillion pesos posted in mid April.
- Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told
Reuters on Tuesday there was no need to change the central
bank's current policy stance as inflation is expected to remain
on target within the policy horizon.
- The central bank left its benchmark interest rate and the
rate on its short-term special deposit account (SDA) facility
unchanged on July 25. It next meets on Sept. 12.
- Production loans, comprising more than four-fifths of
commercial banks' loan portfolios, in June rose 12.2 percent
from a year earlier, slower than the previous month's 13.5
percent annual rise.
- Growth in consumer loans in June rose 12.1 percent from a
year ago against 12.2 percent in May, due to the slowdown in
credit card receivables and other household loans.
LINK:
For details, see the central bank website
http:/www.bsp.gov.ph
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)