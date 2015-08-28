MANILA, Aug 28 The Philippine central bank
released on Friday money supply and bank lending growth data for
July:
KEY DATA
M3 (in pct) July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec
yr/yr 8.5 9.3 9.3 9.0 8.7 8.5 7.7 11.3
Bank lending (pct chg y/y) July June May Apr Mar Feb
Total loans net of reverse
repurchase (RRP) deals 13.5 14.5 14.5 15.4 16.1 15.2
Total loans with RRP 13.4 14.2 14.3 14.9 15.7 14.6
Seasonally adjusted data (pct change mth on mth)
Total loans net of RRP 1.0 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.1 0.5
Total loans with RRP 1.1 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.2 0.2
NOTE: June M3 growth was revised.
KEY POINTS:
- Month-on-month seasonally adjusted money supply in July
rose 0.7 percent.
- The continued expansion of liquidity in July indicates
that money supply remains sufficient to support economic growth,
the central bank said in a statement.
- Production loans, comprising four-fifths of universal and
commercial banks' loan portfolios, grew 13.4 percent in July
from a year earlier, versus 14.5 percent in June. Consumer loans
grew 13.7 percent in July from 14.9 percent the previous month.
- Philippine economic growth accelerated to 5.6 percent in
the second quarter from a year earlier, defying a regional
slowdown thanks to robust government spending, but faltering
exports and deepening economic woes in China are tempering the
outlook.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)