MANILA, Sept 8 Severe congestion at the
Philippines' main seaport due to rules restricting truck access
is hurting the economy, President Benigno Aquino said on Monday,
hinting it could put this year's growth target at risk.
Aquino said the government is doing all it can to ease
congestion at the Manila port, and to prevent the supply chain
problem from pushing up food prices, which have reached
five-year highs.
"We ask for forgiveness from the public," Aquino told
reporters. "There is an impact of this congestion on the growth
of our economy."
Import growth fell for two straight months in May and June,
a sign of the economic impact of the port
congestion.
The congestion began in February, when the city government
of Manila - the historical part of the much larger Metropolitan
Manila area - banned trucks from being on roads between 5 am and
9 pm to address monstrous traffic in the city.
That effectively prevented trucks from leaving or entering
the country's busiest port for 16 hours a day.
To try to deal with the problem, the government has opened a
"trade lane" into the port area that is always open. That has
cut the backlog of containers to load and unload, but far from
ended it as trucks face long waiting lines.
USING OTHER PORTS
Also, authorities have urged shipping firms to use
under-utilized seaports outside Manila. It has opened yards in
economic zones where empty containers can be moved.
Aquino said he does not want the situation to "exacerbate
problems like increasing prices for food because of the
difficulty in the transport and logistics."
"Bear in mind that we can sacrifice somewhat here or have
longer-term effects that everybody will suffer from because of
this phenomenon that has happened," the president said.
Consumer prices hovered at near three-year highs in August,
while core inflation, which takes out volatile items in the
consumer basket to measure the underlying trend in prices,
climbed to a 17-month high last month, due to higher food costs.
The government wants to keep inflation between 3-5 percent
this year as it aims to get the consumption-driven economy to
grow 6.5-7.5 percent this year after 7.2 percent last year.
To achieve this year's target, growth should be least 6.9
percent in the second half of the year, according to Arsenio
Balisacan, socioeconomic planning secretary said, following a
6.0 percent growth in the first half.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)