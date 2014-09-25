* Businesses face shipment delays, rising costs
* July electronics imports contract 29 pct y/y
(Adds July imports data, market reaction)
By Karen Lema
MANILA, Sept 25 Philippine furniture maker
Betiscrafts Inc should have delivered a shipment of custom-made
chairs to Middle East customers last month.
But a cargo from China of imported fabric needed for the
upholstery has been held up by severe congestion at Manila's
main port, where containers have piled up since February when a
daytime ban on trucks plying the city roads came into effect.
Worried about the hit to the economy, the government
intervened on Sept. 13 to end the 7-month long ban, although the
move may have come too late for many companies that ship to
Western markets for the critical Christmas season.
Electronics manufacturers, garment makers and food producers
are facing delays and rising costs due to the backlog at the
choked port, which handles more than 80 percent of foreign
trade, holding back growth in Southeast Asia's fifth-largest
economy.
"I never expected that the situation will turn as bad as
this," Myrna Bituin, owner of Betiscrafts, sighed. "We are at a
loss. We are under a lot of stress. I could not deliver, and if
I don't deliver then my clients abroad will also lose business."
The port woes embody the huge challenges still facing
President Benigno Aquino to modernise the country's dilapidated
roads, ports and airports that are constraining growth.
"The port congestion has resulted in a stack of problems -
stuck cargo, rising costs of transporting products by truck, as
well as widespread traffic jams brought about by trucks queuing
to collect cargo," the president said in what was billed as an
agenda-setting speech earlier this month.
Annual growth in the second quarter quickened to 6.4
percent, the fastest in Asia after China, but Trade Secretary
Gregory Domingo said this month the economy could have clocked 7
percent growth if not for the port problems.
"Congestion is complex and requires strategic action in many
different directions. Like most problems, it took a short time
to occur but it is going to take a long time to solve," said
Christian Gonzalez, Head of the Asia-Pacific Region at
International Container Terminal Services Inc.
GOVT REVENUE, ELECTRONICS TRADE HIT
The port gridlock was an unintended consequence of a local
government plan to improve traffic and reduce pollution in the
city of Manila - the truck ban on the city's roads lasted for 16
hours daily from 5 am.
In a sign of the impact, imports fell in annual terms in May
and June, and exports slowed in July.
With the backlog of 20,000 containers expected to take
months to clear, there are worries about the impact on exporters
of electronics goods, the nation's biggest foreign exchange
earner after remittances from overseas workers
On Thursday, data showed electronics imports in July posted
the steepest drop in more than two years. The imports include
raw materials that are re-exported after value-addition.
Overall imports in July were flat from a year earlier, but
shipments of raw materials and intermediate goods contracted by
12.5 percent.
The Philippine peso slumped to a 5-month low of
44.675 per dollar on the data.
The port congestion has also seen some firms reducing hours
or putting workers on unpaid leave, pointing to weakness in
production, said Sergio Ortiz-Luis, President of the Philippine
Exporters Confederation.
The government is worried too. Tax collections in August
came in $339 million below target, and the main tax agency
blamed the supply-chain mess for crimping corporate profits.
LONELY CHRISTMAS
Dan Lachica, President of the Semiconductor and Electronics
Industries in the Philippines, Inc (SEIPI) said he knew one
company lost 50 percent of its contracted volume to a competitor
overseas.
"If you don't fix the problem, that 50 percent will increase
and could ultimately lead to the company shutting down."
As well as just delaying trade, the gridlock has cost some
firms business as they have worried about letting customers down
leading into the Christmas season.
Starwood Manufacturing, which exports photo frames and a
host of wooden home decor items, said it had to decline $75,000
of additional Christmas orders for fear they might not reach
clients in the United States on time.
"We really have to deal with this on our own because the
damage will be on us - our relationship with our clients, our
future business and our orders," said Evelyn Tan, production
manager at Starwood.
(Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Erik dela
Cruz; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)