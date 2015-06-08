(Releads, adding comments from planning and budget secretaries)
By Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, June 8 The Philippines is at risk of
missing its target for 7-8 percent economic growth this year,
according to officials, but the central bank chief said there
was no need to give extra monetary stimulus to one of the
world's most rapidly expanding economies.
Surprisingly weak econmic growth in the first quarter due
largely to weak government spending, cast doubt on whether the
2015 target could be attained.
"The lower end is still within reach. The high end of 8 pct
is difficult (to hit)," Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio
Balisacan told Reuters at the sidelines of a congressional
hearing on Monday.
Government officials have committed to correct the
underspending in coming months. Measures have been taken to
remove obstacles to procurement, improve the preparation of
projects and clear the way for their implementation.
Budget Secretary Florencio Abad said the government will
certainly do better in the second quarter but it is difficult to
say to what extent.
"Eight percent is really on the high side considering the
performance in the first quarter and the previous years, but
that should not keep us from aspiring to go within the range we
have already set, which is 7-8 percent," Abad said.
The economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter from the
previous quarter, its weakest pace since the depths of the
global financial crisis in 2009, fueling speculation of monetary
policy easing. Year-on-year growth slowed to 5.2
percent, the slowest in more than three years.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said,
however, that he saw no reason to ease monetary policy to boost
economic activity with government spending on infrastructure
expected to increase in coming months.
He also said inflation could possibly fall below the low end
of the 2 to 4 percent target for the year, although there could
be price rise risks from a prolonged period of El
Nino-influenced weather.
"Right now, as we see it, inflation expectations are
well-anchored," Tetangco said in an email to reporters. "There
is
still also no strong impetus to provide support to growth."
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate
steady at 4.0 percent for a fifth straight meeting
on May 14, and will meet next on June 25 to review policy.
(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Additional reporting by
Karen Lema; Writing by Karen Lema; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)