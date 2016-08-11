* C.bank trims inflation forecasts for 2016, 2017
* Says domestic economy remains robust
* Manila under 'no pressure' to cut rates - analyst
* C. bank: Not proper time to cut reserve requirement
By Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz
MANILA, Aug 11 The Philippine central bank held
its benchmark interest rate steady, as expected, saying prudent
monetary policy is needed given global headwinds and actions by
other policymakers.
The policy-making Monetary Board on Thursday voted to keep
the overnight borrowing rate unchanged at 3.0
percent. It also kept the upper and lower band of its interest
rate corridor at 3.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
"Increased uncertainty over prospects for growth and
monetary action in major advanced economies requires prudence in
policy settings," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando
Tetangco told a media briefing.
All 15 analysts polled by Reuters expected the central bank
to leave interest rate corridor settings steady, due to the
country's strong growth and tame inflation.
"In short, the central bank is under no pressure to cut
rates to support the economy," Capital Economics said, noting
that it "remains in good shape" and growth likely accelerated in
the second quarter.
The monetary policy stance has not been changed since a 25
basis point rate hike in September 2014.
On June 3, the central bank moved to an interest rate
corridor system to make the transmission of monetary policy
faster. It also introduced a term deposit facility to better
manage liquidity in the financial system.
COMFORT ON INFLATION
Inflation in the Philippines remains comfortable, below the
bottom end of the central bank's 2-4 percent target, and
analysts do not expect the ceiling to be breached.
The central bank on Thursday lowered its inflation forecast
for this year to 1.8 percent, from 2.0 percent, and for next
year to 2.9 from 3.1 percent, due to lower prices of oil and
weak global growth.
"Slower global economic activity remains the key downside
risk to the inflation outlook," Tetangco said.
Some analysts expect the central bank to stand pat on rates
for the rest of the year, with a first rate hike likely in
2017's first half.
An adjustment in the reserve requirement ratio, they say,
will probably happen once the central bank has mopped up excess
liquidity through its term deposit facility.
Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo echoed that, saying now is
not the proper time to cut banks' required reserves. The reserve
requirement ratio is currently 20 percent.
Second-quarter growth will be announced on Aug. 18. The
annual pace could hit 7 percent, according to Philippine
President Rodrigo Duterte's economic managers, slightly faster
than the previous period's 6.9 percent, due in part to spending
before the May 9 election.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Writing
by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)