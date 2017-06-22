MANILA, June 22 The Philippine central bank left
its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on
Thursday, as expected, as inflation remains manageable despite
robust economic growth.
All 12 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the central
bank would keep interest rates unchanged at the last policy
meeting under Governor Amando Tetangco.
Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla takes over next month when
Tetangco's second six-year term ends, and will preside at the
next policy meeting on Aug. 10.
Annual inflation eased to a four-month low in May, but the
average rate of 3.1 percent in the first five months of the year
was above the midpoint of the central bank's 2-4 percent target
range for 2017.
(Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing
by Richard Borsuk)