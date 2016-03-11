MANILA, March 11 The Philippine central bank is
watching policy decisions of other central banks but does not
need to move in tandem with them in setting its own monetary
policy, its governor said on Friday.
"We watch developments in policy stances of other
jurisdictions but don't have to move in sync with other policy
makers," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco
told reporters in a text message.
Tetangco's comments followed new stimulus measures by the
European Central Bank, which also signalled it may be nearing
the end of easing cycle.
The timing of the policy action and the subsequent ECB
statement may have stirred markets somewhat, Tetangco said.
"To the extent these (ECB) moves would translate to growth,
these should be medium-term positive for global growth and the
markets, including the peso," he added.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)