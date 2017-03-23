MANILA, March 23 The Philippine central bank
left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on
Thursday, saying inflation should settle within its target for
this year and next.
Nine out of 10 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the
central bank would stand pat on rates, following the widely
expected move by the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates last week. One economist had forecast a rate hike.
The Philippine central bank has not tinkered with interest
rates since it raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in
September 2014. Policymakers will meet next on May 11.
