MANILA May 11 The Philippine central bank left
its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on
Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for
this year and next despite strong economic momentum.
All 10 economists in a Reuters poll expected the central
bank to keep interest rates unchanged this week. Eight
economists with longer-term forecasts said the central bank
would start raising rates in the second half of the year.
The Philippine central bank has not tinkered with interest
rates since it raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in
September 2014. Policymakers will meet next on June 22.
