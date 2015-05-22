MANILA May 22 The Philippine central bank will
soon introduce a property price index, part of a series of
measures to help prevent an asset-price bubble from forming in
the real estate market.
The Residential Real Estate Price Index will help
policymakers track property prices and assess the risks arising
from the country's booming real estate market, Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco said in an email to
reporters.
"The series should be available to the public before the end
of the second quarter," Tetangco said. It will be the first
index tracking property prices in the country.
Policymakers have repeatedly said there are no signs of an
asset bubble in the country's rapidly expanding property market,
noting that while banks' property exposure continued to rise,
their non-performing real estate loans were declining.
Tetangco said in February that latest data showed universal
and commercial banks were in a position to withstand shocks in
their real estate exposure.
Strong consumption, fuelled by rising incomes from a growing
outsourcing industry and steady remittance inflows from Filipino
workers overseas, was driving the property market upturn.
The Philippines is expected to remain one of the
fastest-growing economies in Asia, with the government targeting
7-8 percent growth this year, after a 6.1 percent expansion in
2014, the fastest in Asia after China.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)