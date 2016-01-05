(Removes extraneous word in paragraph one)
MANILA Jan 5 The Philippines is concerned that
tension in the Middle East could slow down the flow of
remittances from Filipinos working there, the central bank
governor said on Tuesday.
About 2.5 million people from the Philippines are working in
the Middle East as domestic helpers, construction workers,
engineers and nurses, with Saudi Arabia hosting 1.2 million of
them.
They sent home $5.3 billion in remittances in 2014, making
the region a major source of foreign exchange inflows which help
drive growth in the consumption-led Philippine economy.
"We may see some temporary setback because of logistical
difficulties and deployment (of workers) may slow," Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amando Tetangco told Reuters.
"But based on experiences from past regional conflicts, our
overseas workers are able to find ways of sending back money to
their families and also work in other areas that may be safer
from conflict."
For the whole of 2016, the central bank expects remittances
to grow 4 percent from last year to reach a record $26.3
billion.
Herminio Coloma, the presidential communications secretary,
said the government was closely watching developments in the
Middle East, which also supplies most of the Philippines' oil
requirements.
Coloma said the government needed to beef up embassy staff
in the Middle East to prepare for any contingency.
He said the Philippines has agreements with some countries,
including Russia and Indonesia, to help repatriate Filipinos
caught in conflict areas if the situation deteriorated.
