* Reserve cut to release $2.35 bln to financial system

* Analysts still expect a second 25 bps cut in March

* C.bank says cut to offset impact of reserve restructuring

* Says move not inflationary (Recasts, adds analysts' comments)

By Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema

MANILA, Feb 6 The release of about 100 billion pesos ($2.35 billion) into the Philippines financial system through a cut in banks' required reserves will support the local bond market, but does not weaken the case for a fresh rate cut, analysts said on Monday.

The central bank is expected to deliver a second 25-basis point cut in interest rates for 2012 when it meets on March 1, due to growth concerns stemming from the prospects for a Greek default and chances of contagion beyond Europe, analysts said.

"The looming liquidity coming on stream will be offset by what happens in the EU and the impact of slowing growth on Philippine growth prospects," said Joey Cuyegekeng, economist at ING.

The central bank on Friday approved a 3-percentage-point cut in banks' reserve ratio to offset the cost to banks from reforms to simplify the reserve requirement structure.

The cut, which has been flagged since last year, will take effect in April and lower banks' required reserves to 18 percent, while the central bank will also stop paying interest on these funds.

Diwa Guinigundo, deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), said every 1 percentage point cut in required reserves was estimated to release around 30-35 billion pesos into the system.

While the move reflected a de facto easing, Guinigundo told Reuters it should not be inflationary because the funds were likely to be returned to the central bank via its short-term special deposit account (SDA) window and its reverse repurchase, or overnight borrowing, facility (RRP).

The cut would be positive for the local bond market because it ensured liquidity would be abundant come April, said Rafael Algarra, executive vice president at Security Bank.

Radhika Rao, economist at Forecast PTE in Singapore said the cut in the reserve requirements ratio "reflects the central bank's broader shift to an accommodative and pro-growth policy bias."

She said a further reduction in banks' required reserves was possible if cash conditions come under stress.

GROWTH IN FOCUS

At its Jan. 19 rates meeting, the central bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, the first cut in 2-1/2 years.

"The focus is still growth implications for the Philippines and if the assessment is that the targets for this year are still at risk then they may cut," ING's Cuyegkeng said.

Growth in 2011 came in at 3.7 percent, way below a government target of 4.5 to 5.5, but authorities expect the economy to pick up pace this year on the back of higher and faster government spending. Manila is targeting growth of 5 to 6 percent in 2012.

Under the reserve requirement reforms, two types of bank reserves -- liquidity and statutory -- will be merged into one. The central bank will also stop paying interest on these funds, and exclude some types of holdings from eligible reserves.

The Philippines has been one of few central banks around the world still paying interest on banks' reserves, and the policy move will help buoy the BSP's sagging finances. The BSP posted a loss of 59 billion pesos in 2010, its second biggest annual loss since the central bank's restructuring in the mid-1990s.

The BSP's Guinigundo said the change would help the bank's finances but stressed the main reason for the reforms was to make the reserve ratio "a more effective tool of monetary policy by simplifying compliance and enforcement."

($1 = 42.6150 Philippine pesos) (Editing by Richard Pullin)