* Forex reserves can cover 10.4 months worth of imports

* Equal to 4.1 times s-term foreign debt based on residual

* maturity

* Feb reserves highest since Dec 2013

MANILA, March 7 The Philippine central bank released on Monday preliminary data on gross international reserves (GIR) at the end of February. KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept GIR ($ bln) 81.301 80.692 80.667 80.173 81.098 80.551 (NOTE: January figure was revised)

KEY POINTS:

- The rise in foreign exchange reserves was due mainly to the revaluation adjustments on the central bank's foreign currency denominated-reserves, gold holding and foreign currency deposits by the national government.

- The central bank expects reserves to reach $82.7 billion this year, from $80.67 billion last year.

- The central bank expects the country to again have a current account surplus in 2016 despite the risk of capital outflows on higher interest rates in the United States.

