MANILA May 20 The Philippine central bank has narrowed banks' access to short-term special deposit accounts (SDAs), the latest in a series of moves to tweak a liquidity facility that has attracted a high volume of funds and contributed to financial strains on the monetary authority.

Policymakers have lowered the SDA rate three times in as many policy meetings this year, with the total cuts now at more than 200 basis points since July 2012.

But the SDA volume has not declined substantially despite the rate reductions, with total placements at 1.93 trillion pesos ($46.9 billion) as of April 26, just a shade lower from the record 1.98 trillion pesos posted last month.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will now allow banks to access the SDA facility only for fund management products of its trust department, it said in a memorandum dated May 17 and posted on its website on Monday.

With the new rule, banks' other fiduciary business such as agency accounts and investment management products can no longer access SDAs.

For pooled funds, only unit investment trust funds offered by banks will be allowed to make SDA placements, the BSP said.

The central bank said it will give banks until Nov. 30 to adjust their SDA placements and fully comply with the new rules, adding it would impose administrative sanctions or file criminal charges on those found to be non-compliant.

A narrower access to SDAs should help the BSP temper its heavy losses which reached a record 95.38 billion in 2012, nearly three times its net loss the previous year. The new rules are also expected to force liquidity out of the facility for deployment to more productive use.

In July last year, the central bank prohibited foreign funds from the SDA, to help tackle currency speculation.

The BSP has been in the red for three straight years.

In 2012, its net loss swelled to a record 95.38 billion pesos ($2.3 billion), nearly three times its net loss the previous year, its unaudited financial statement show. The wider loss was partly due its huge interest costs and heavy market intervention to dampen gains in the peso.

To minimise further losses, the central bank has resorted to cutting the rate it pays on the SDA, which has attracted a huge volume of funds after the Philippines emerged as a the new emerging market darling following fiscal reforms and strong economic growth last year. ($1 = 41.1975 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Edited by Rosemarie Francisco & Kim Coghill)