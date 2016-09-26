MANILA, Sept 26 The Philippines' economic fundamentals remain strong and this should continue to help corporate performance, the country's equities market regulator said on Monday, following queries about dumping of local shares by foreigners in recent weeks.

Philippine stock exchange data showed six straight weeks of net foreign selling of stocks beginning Aug. 15, totaling 27.9 billion pesos ($578 million).

"Developments on the local political front may be getting a lot of attention recently but we believe the story of the Philippine economy will remain to be the compelling driver for attracting investments," Philippine Stock Exchange President Hans Sicat said in a statement.

Some analysts said investors have turned more cautious amid President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-American rhetoric and anti-drug campaign including thousands of killings that have alarmed rights groups at home and abroad. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Richard Borsuk)