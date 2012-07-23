(Adds quotes, reaction, detail)
By Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA, July 23 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino asked Congress on Monday to support his proposed overhaul
of the mining tax regime as he introduces reforms to sustain
growth in the face of a global economic slowdown.
The government wants to raise its traditionally weak tax
revenues to pay for the universal healthcare and free education
it promised voters, and to support infrastructure spending that
will create jobs and attract investment.
"We are hoping for the cooperation of Congress in passing a
law that will ensure the protection of the environment and
ensures that the public and private sectors receive just
benefits from this (mining) industry," Aquino told a joint
session of lawmakers.
Earlier this month, Aquino signed a new mining policy aimed
at quelling concern over environmental damage and attempting to
raise government revenues from mining, a move that could impact
mineral projects expected to bring in up to $12 billion over the
next five years.
Congress needs to approve Aquino's proposal to review mining
revenues, possibly via the imposition of a 5-7 percent royalty
on all mine ventures, before Manila resumes granting permits for
new projects.
WEAK REVENUES
The Philippines' current 12 percent tax-to-GDP ratio is one
of the lowest among Southeast Asia's top five economies, a ratio
Aquino wants to lift to 15 percent before he steps down in 2016.
The tax reforms are aimed at funding higher state spending
on health services for the country's 94 million people.
Aquino said the country was attracting foreign investment
after two years of anti-graft work by his government. He took
office after the nine-year rule of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who
is now in detention at a state hospital and facing plunder,
graft and election fraud charges.
"The former sick man of Asia is now full of energy," Aquino
said. "Before, we would beg for investments. Now they are coming
in droves."
Aquino said Morgan Stanley's Ruchir Sharma, who manages $25
billion in funds under the Emerging Market Equities and Global
Macro, has invested $1 billion in Philippine assets.
The Philippine stock market has gained nearly 20
percent this year.
Aquino said he expects the construction of three new
airports and the upgrade of 10 local and international airports
under his term, part of a public-private partnership (PPP)
programme aimed at accelerating infrastructure development.
"These are all plans, my concern is really the execution of
these programmes, said Paul Joseph Garcia, chief investment
officer at BPI Asset Management in Manila, which manages more
than $16 billion in assets.
"Unfortunately there are leakages due to graft and
corruption so delays in the planning and bidding, the
bureaucracy, delays in the implementation, all these things, the
government would need to address since they only have less than
four years to go."
The economy grew 6.4 percent in the first quarter, its
fastest annual pace since the third quarter of 2010.
(Additional reporting by Karen Lema and Erik dela Cruz; Editing
by Daniel Magnowski)