* Exports down 13.0 pct y/y in July
* Imports fall 1.7 pct in July
* July trade deficit at $2.05 billion
MANILA, Sept 9 The Philippines statistics agency
on Friday released data on July exports and imports:
KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb
Total exports ($bln) 4.67 4.75 4.7 4.25 4.61 4.31
yr/yr chg (pct) -13.0 -11.4 -3.8 -4.1 -15.1 -4.5
Electronics exports 2.40 2.43 2.26 2.26 2.36 2.13
($bln)
yr/yr chg (pct) -14.8 -5.1 -4.0 1.9 1.0 8.1
KEY DATA July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Total imports ($bln) 6.73 6.85 6.74 6.56 6.36 5.41 6.83
yr/yr chg (pct) -1.7 15.4 39.3 29.8 11.7 -5.6 20.5
Electronics ($ bln) 1.83 1.7 1.67 1.74 1.76 1.52 2.21
yr/yr chg (pct) -8.1 -15.8 44.5 69.9 30.1 -14.8 67.1
KEY POINTS:
- The bigger drop in exports in July was due to declines in
eight of ten major commodities, led by a near 40 percent annual
fall in exports of machinery and transport equipment, and 24
percent decline in shipments of woodcrafts and furniture.
- Electronic exports, which accounted for 51 percent of
total exports in July, were also down 14.8 percent.
- Exports to the country's top trading partners - Japan,
U.S. and China, also posted declines, as global demand remained
weak.
- Imports fell for the first time in five months due to a
decline shipments of minerals fuels, electronic products and
iron and steel
- But power generating and specialised machinery, transport
equipment and industrial and machinery equipment posted
double-digit increases, which point to strong domestic activity.
Imports of capital goods were also up 23.1 percent in July.
- The Philippines posted annual growth of 7 percent in
April-June from a year earlier, the highest level in three
years.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)