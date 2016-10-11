MANILA, Oct 11 The Philippines statistics agency
on Tuesday released data on August exports and imports:
KEY DATA Aug July June May Apr Mar
Total exports ($bln) 4.90 4.67 4.75 4.7 4.25 4.61
yr/yr chg (pct) -4.4 -13.0 -11.4 -3.8 -4.1 -15.1
Electronics ($bln) 2.63 2.40 2.43 2.26 2.26 2.36
yr/yr chg (pct) 11.6 -14.8 -5.1 -4.0 1.9 1.0
KEY DATA Aug July June May Apr Mar
Total imports ($bln) 6.93 6.73 6.85 6.74 6.56 6.36
yr/yr chg (pct) 12.2 -1.7 15.4 39.3 29.8 11.7
Electronics ($ bln) 1.79 1.83 1.7 1.67 1.74 1.76
yr/yr chg (pct) -16.8 -8.1 -15.8 44.5 69.9 30.1
KEY POINTS:
- Exports continued its decline in August, although at a
slower pace, due to the 11.6 percent rise in shipments of
electronic products, which accounted for 53.7 percent of total
exports.
- Exports to the country's top trading partners - Japan and
the U.S. - posted declines of 5.1 percent and 4.7 percent,
respectively. But exports to Hong Kong and China, the country's
third and fourth largest markets in August rose 22.4 percent and
2.2 percent.
- Imports rose 12.2 percent in August after a decline the
previous month due to increases in seven out of top ten major
imported commodities led by transport equipment, which grew a
hefty 103 percent in August from last year.
- Manila posted a wider trade deficit of $2.023 billion in
August compared with a $1.048 billion gap in the same month last
year.
- The Philippines posted annual growth of 7 percent in
April-June from a year earlier, the highest level in three
years.
