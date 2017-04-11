MANILA, April 11 The Philippines' statistics agency on Tuesday released data on February exports and imports: KEY DATA Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Total exports ($bln) 4.78 5.13 4.95 4.73 4.94 5.21 yr/y chg (pct) 11.0 24.0 6.3 -7.5 7.6 5.1 Electronics ($bln) 2.47 2.37 2.45 2.55 2.49 2.67 yr/y chg (pct) 15.9 10.4 -2.8 -7.9 4.7 3.6 Total imports ($bln) 6.51 7.44 7.11 7.30 6.92 7.10 yr/yr chg (pct) 20.3 12.2 13.8 19.7 5.9 13.5 Electronics ($bln) 1.74 1.86 1.98 1.96 1.73 1.83 yr/yr chg (pct) 11.5 -16.2 18.9 -7.0 -17.2 -10.1 NOte: Some previous numbers were revised KEY POINTS: - Exports rose for a third straight month in February, although at a slower pace due to double-digit drops in the shipments of machinery and transport equipment and ignition wiring set for vehicles, aircrafts and ships, data from the statistics agency showed. - Exports to the United States, the biggest exports market for the month of February, increased 0.3 percent. Shipments to China grew 24.7 percent, while exports to Japan declined 22.5 percent. - Imports climbed to 20.3 percent in February, the highest in nine months, as seven of the country's 10 imports rose, led by mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials. - The country's trade deficit widened to $1.73 billion from $1.1 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Karen Lema and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)