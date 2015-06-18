MANILA, June 18 Foreign lenders in the
Philippines will be allowed to fully own local trust
corporations under new guidelines, a central bank official said
on Thursday.
In 2011, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas allowed the
establishment of stand-alone trust corporations to encourage
banks to spin off their departments and allow market players,
other than banks, to provide trust services.
Separating the functions of banks and trust entities was
aimed at reducing risks and enabling the central bank to better
monitor the activities of trust entities.
"As a stand-alone entity we can enhance the prudential
standards including capital dedicated to that business and
specific governance standards applicable to that business," BSP
Deputy Governor Nestor Espenilla told Reuters.
Trust corporations perform the same functions as trust
departments of banks which engage in funds management under a
trustor-trustee arrangement.
To align ownership rules with a new law which liberalised
entry of foreign banks in the country, Espenilla said the
central bank will allow up to 100 percent foreign ownership of
trust corporations by qualified foreign investors.
The new guidelines also gave trust corporations more leeway
in complying with the required capitalisation. From 100 million
pesos ($2.22 million) at inception, they were given a 5-year
transition period within which to increase their capital to 300
million pesos.
In a statement, the central bank said trust corporations
will not be subjected to rules on lending to directors,
officers, stockholders and their related interests (DOSRI) and
the single borrower's limit (SBL).
"If the (trust) units itself are spun off there is more
distance (from the bank) and there are more capital and we can
easily spot conflicts of interests," Espenilla said.
Robinsons Bank President Elfren Antonio Sarte said banks
will be encouraged to spin off their trust departments into
corporations if they can generate attractive returns.
($1 = 45.0300 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Additional reporting by Neil Jerome
Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)