Presidential candidate Rodrigo ''Digong'' Duterte gestures as he speaks to reporters before casting his vote at a polling precinct for national elections at Daniel Aguinaldo National High School in Davao city in southern Philippines, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

MANILA An unofficial ballot tally in the Philippines' presidential election on Monday showed Rodrigo Duterte opening up a commanding lead after 35 percent of votes were counted, according to a poll watchdog.

The mayor of Davao city had 6.2 million votes, followed by Grace Poe at 3.6 million and Manuel Roxas on 3.45 million at 1055 GMT, said the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).

The PPCRV is a watchdog and unofficial body and vote counter accredited by the election commission. There are 54 million registered Filipino voters.

(Reporting by Manila bureau; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Robert Birsel)