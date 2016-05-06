MANILA May 6 A court in the Philippines on
Friday ordered a major television network to stop airing an
attack advertisement that featured small children questioning
the morals of presidential frontrunner Rodrigo Duterte, three
days before an election.
Though negative political advertisements are common in many
countries, they are a rare in the Philippines and unseen in a
presidential election.
The 30-second clip on top broadcaster ABS-CBN showed
children questioning Duterte's suitability as a president,
spliced with video clips of him cursing the Pope, vowing to kill
people and joking about rape.
"These advertisements do manifestly oppose a candidate and
thus the court cannot allow minor children to be used in such
black propaganda," said the ruling by the court in Taguig,
southeast of Manila.
It was aired just as the final major opinion poll ahead of
Monday's vote was published and showed Duterte, a maverick
southern mayor, widening his lead, with 33 percent of
respondents in the Social Weather Station survey backing him.
Grace Poe was second with 22 percent.
"On the presidential level this is unprecedented," Bong
Osorio an academic and public relations expert, said of the
commercial. "More than desperation, this speaks of a very close
contest."
"There are still undecided, so there are still people who
can be swayed," Osorio said.
ABS-CBN, the country's biggest broadcaster, said the
advertisement was "legitimate". The network has links to
President Benigno Aquino, who is backing the candidacy of his
interior minister, Manuel Roxas.
Aquino's sister until March had a regular show on the
network, while Roxas's wife has a weekly programme.
Two rival networks issued statements saying they declined to
show the commercial because it did not meet their requirements.
It was paid for by Senator Antonio Trillanes, a candidate
for the vice presidency. Vice presidents are elected separately
from presidents.
He started attacking Duterte a week ago, calling near-daily
news conferences alleging he had hid 211 million pesos ($4.47
million) in assets, created fictitious jobs and has ties with
Marxist radicals, all of which Duterte denies.
Trillanes says it is his mission to stop him.
Ramon Casiple, head of the Institute for Political and
Electoral Reforms, said it was unlikely the advertisement would
have an impact on the vote.
"It will not affect his campaign. Too late," he said.
Peter Lavina, a spokesman for Duterte, said vicious attacks
were expected, but added "the use of children was foul".
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty, Robert
Birsel)