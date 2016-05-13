MANILA As mayor of the Philippines southern city of Davao, Rodrigo Duterte was known as "the punisher", whose profanity-packed speeches and death threats to drug gangs helped propel him to the Philippines presidency in the May 9 election.

Here are some of the things he's had to say about how he would deal with criminals.

"Forget the laws on human rights. If I make it to the presidential palace, I will do just what I did as mayor. You drug pushers, hold-up men and do-nothings, you better go out. Because I'd kill you."

"I'll dump all of you (criminals) into Manila Bay, and fatten all the fish there."

- Final campaign rally on May 7 in Manila

"You talk about summary killings? I'm sorry, bad guys were killed. But what about the people who were abused? Who takes care of them?"

- Remarks to Reuters in Davao during the campaign.

“I say let’s kill five criminals every week, so they will be eliminated.”

- Vowing to revive the death penalty.

"Stop or leave. If you can not or will not, you will not survive. You can either leave vertically or horizontally."

- Telling criminals to avoid coming to Davao when he was mayor.

"If you are accusing me of killing people, then sue me and I will kill you as well."

- Remarks during the campaign.

(Edited by Bill Tarrant)