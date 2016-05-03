A supporter waves at presidential candidate Grace Poe during election campaigning in General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite in the Philippines May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

The Philippines holds a national election on Monday at which voters will decide thousands of positions from the presidency and vice presidency to senators, provincial governors, congressmen and mayors.

Here are some facts about the May 9 election:

* Of a population of about 100 million people, there are 54.36 million registered voters, up 12 percent from the 2010 election.

* Some 1.38 million Filipinos are registered as overseas voters, passing the one million mark for the first time since overseas voting started in 2004. Most are registered in the Middle East.

* Around 24.7 million voters are people aged 18-34, followed by 15.5 million aged 35-50.

* Filipinos will choose a new president, vice president, 300 lawmakers and about 18,000 local government officials.

* Ballot papers are 21-inches long and contain more than 200 names of candidates and parties, of which voters can choose up to 32 candidates.

* Five presidential and six vice presidential candidates headline the national election, held every six years. The two positions are elected separately.

* On the ballot will be traditional politicians, businessmen, entertainment personalities and sports stars.

* Prominent candidates include global boxing icon Manny Pacquiao, who is running for the senate, "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who is contesting the vice presidency and former presidents Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Joseph Estrada, who are seeking re-election for congress and Manila mayor respectively.

* A transgender candidate will compete for the first time in the Philippines with Geraldine Roman seeking to take her mother's seat in congress.

* The chief of the Philippines election body said it was possible results could be known within 24 hours of the close of balloting at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) on Monday, although it may take up to three days.

(Compiled by Neil Jerome Morales)