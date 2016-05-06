* Philippine fishermen say forced ashore by Chinese patrol
boats
* Hope for progress on South China Sea under new president
* Tough-talking Duterte gives mixed messages on dispute
* Philippines keen to avoid confrontation with powerful
rival
(Adds video link)
By Roli Ng and Manuel Mogato
MASINLOC/MANILA, Philippines, May 6 A 30-foot
trawler named "Marvin" lies beached on a grass bank overlooking
the South China Sea, idle since China's coastguard began driving
away Philippine fishermen after a fierce standoff four years
ago.
Its 10-man crew once made their living off the abundant fish
stocks of the disputed Scarborough Shoal some 124 nautical miles
away. But since Beijing's patrol boats moved in, the fishermen
of the west coast town of Masinloc said they had been forced to
do odd jobs ashore, or become motorcycle taxi drivers.
The crews yearn to get back into their boats and hope that
the Philippine election on May 9 will bring a new president bold
enough to stand up to China's assertiveness in the disputed
waters of the South China Sea.
It is something they say incumbent Benigno Aquino was
hesitant to do, while the frontrunner to succeed him, the
hard-talking mayor of Davao city, Rodrigo Duterte, has indicated
he may take a tougher line with Beijing.
"We want a tougher president who would make China leave the
Philippine Sea," said the Marvin's shirtless captain, Biany
Mula, referring to the waters by their Philippine name.
"That area is not their property."
The sentiment is shared by fishermen from Vietnam and
Malaysia, as China's fishing fleet and accompanying coastguard
armada have expanded within a nine-dash line that denotes
Beijing's claims to nine-tenths of the world's most contested
waterway.
With a relatively small and under-equipped military, the
Philippines wants no confrontation with China, but it has been
vocal in asserting its claims to the Spratly islands and its
rights to exploit its coastal waters.
It has also angered China by indirectly challenging its
claims at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague. China
has refused to recognise the court's authority or abide by the
ruling, which is expected soon.
Some Filipino fishermen are optimistic a new leader can find
a solution.
"I'll vote because somebody will resolve the issue in the
Scarborough Shoal," said Alexander Manzano, fixing a boat moored
on a makeshift dock.
"I believe someone will be able to do it. That's why I'll
vote."
TOUGH TALK, MIXED MESSAGES
That someone could be Duterte, who is roaring ahead in
opinion polls with talk of employing deadly methods to eradicate
crime and corruption.
His position on the South China Sea is vague, however, in
what has largely been a single-issue campaign.
When the topic came up in debates, Duterte promised not to
put the Philippine navy in harm's way, but said he would
personally challenge China by riding a jet-ski to the Spratlys
to plant a Philippine flag.
For key ally the United States, a Duterte presidency brings
much uncertainty. A Washington-based official closely following
the election said Duterte's stance on the South China Sea
appeared "contradictory", mixing both bellicose and conciliatory
messages about dealing with Beijing.
Murray Hiebert, a Southeast Asia specialist at the Center
for Strategic and International Studies, said Duterte's comments
did not seem well thought out, including pledging to negotiate
with China but only after it agrees the Spratlys belong to the
Philippines.
"That's not an opening position that will entice China to
the negotiating table," Hiebert said.
Like Washington, Beijing has given no indication who it
would prefer as Philippine president.
Its foreign ministry spokesman Hong Lei said ties between
the two countries were "extremely difficult", but China hoped
the next leadership "takes actual steps to improve relations."
The Philippine military is prohibited from discussing the
election, but some senior officers privately say they are
warming to the idea of Duterte as their commander-in-chief.
His talk of crushing Islamist insurgents behind a lucrative
piracy and kidnap business has appeal, they say, as does his
promise to take better care of troops and make national security
a priority.
Others hope Duterte will pursue a more independent foreign
policy through broader diplomatic alliances and new sources of
defence hardware to avoid being over-dependent on Washington.
"We're no longer in the Cold War period. We could build our
own capability with the help of many allies, not only the U.S."
said one officer.
For Joy Topaz, a fish vendor in a Masinloc shanty town, the
most pressing issue is to negotiate a deal to get Filipino
fishermen back to the Scarborough Shoal.
"There has been talk here about war, but we are afraid of
fighting," she said.
"Let us just fish. Let everyone be allowed to fish."
