* Farm sector braces for more failed crops due to drought
* Falling farm wages to hurt consumer spending, growth
* But govt seen more prepared for current El Nino than
previously
By Karen Lema and Nicholas Owen
MANILA/JAKARTA, Sept 16 The Philippine economy
has outpaced most of its Asian neighbours in the last two years,
but its large rural sector may drag on growth in the second half
as it confronts what forecasters say will be one of the worst El
Nino dry spells on record.
Southeast Asia's fifth-largest economy is looking more
vulnerable as recent months of crop losses from weak rainfall
take a toll on farm output and commodity exports. Failed
harvests will hit farm wages and crimp consumer spending - the
main driver of GDP - and threaten to kindle inflation.
The Philippines, however, is expected to weather El Nino
better than in 1998, when it last struck with as much intensity.
The economy has lately proven resilient despite China's slowdown
and patchy global demand, propped up by domestic consumption,
public infrastructure spending and remittances.
Meteorological experts say El Nino could unleash droughts
and floods across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. At home,
the Philippines' weather agency has warned it may intensify in
the last quarter of this year into the first half of 2016.
"The Philippine government is aware of the risks on food
supply as the effects of El Nino are expected to peak in October
and extend into the summer months in 2016," ANZ said in a
report. It added, however, that average inflation for 2016 would
still be within the central bank's 2 to 4 percent target range.
Although sizeable damage to crops is expected, plans to
import food and remittances from workers abroad should help
mitigate the effects of El Nino, industry experts say.
"Perhaps the damage will not be as large, as the government
is better prepared now," said Rolando Dy, executive director of
the center for food agri business in the University of Asia and
the Pacific, noting state sanctioned rice imports.
The El Nino droughts of 1998 wiped nearly $5 billion from
farm production and a 6.4 percent contraction in agriculture was
the main reason why gross domestic product shrank that year.
RURAL SECTOR VULNERABLE
During the El Nino dry spell of 2010, damage to rice crops
was estimated at $240 million, said Ancha Srinivasan, a climate
change specialist at the Asian Development Bank in Manila.
With temperatures forecast to be 2 percent higher now,
damage could reach $700 million to $800 million if the
phenomenon lasts more than three months, he said.
A spike in food prices from the intensifying El Nino would
squeeze incomes as food is the most heavily weighted component
in the Philippines' consumer price index at 39 percent.
The one bright spot is that inflation is at a new low, 0.6
percent in August, and world prices for rice and many other
agricultural commodities are also at multi-year lows.
"So long as oil prices remain very low, the cost of food
should not go up as fast as it did two decades ago," said
Eugenia Victorino at ANZ bank.
El Nino's threat to farm output, which accounts for 11
percent of GDP, is one reason why the government is likely to
downgrade its 7-8 percent growth target this year.
Fifty-five percent of the population of 98
million live in rural areas.
Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said a more
realistic GDP goal would be between 6 and 6.5 percent.
The economy rebounded in the second quarter but agricultural
output contracted on failed rice, corn and sugar cane harvests.
With rains still scanty, faltering farm production threatens to
cloud the outlook for growth.
At the busy farming town of Bustos, north of Manila, Ronilo
Santos is worried. "We have not planted anything because there
is no rain," he said. "The crop should have been planted for a
month already. It should have sprouted already."
Normally, the farmers at Bustos would sell most of their
rice to traders but the villagers are now looking to buy rice.
"We are going to be like those who live in Manila."
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)