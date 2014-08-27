MANILA Aug 27 Philippine liquor maker Emperador
Inc is set to debut in the Philippines' benchmark stock
index on Sept. 15, replacing the country's largest miner Philex
Mining Corp, the bourse said on Wednesday.
Emperador, which mainly makes brandy, will join the
30-company index following a year-long review of trading
activities, the exchange said in a statement.
The Philippine Stock Exchange changes the PSEi's
composition based on a stock's liquidity, free float and market
capitalisation.
Hong Kong-listed First Pacific Company Ltd is the
principal investor in Philex.
The PSE is the only stock exchange in the Philippines. It
has 260 listed companies and 133 active trading participants.
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Miral Fahmy)