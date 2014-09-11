Philippine President Benigno Aquino hands over the draft Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) to Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) chief negotiator Mohagher Iqbal (C) ahead of the turnover ceremony of the law at the presidential palace in Manila September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

MANILA Philippine President Benigno Aquino said on Thursday he will ask Congress to allow the government to enter into additional energy supply contracts and avert a looming power shortage in 2015.

"I will ask Congress to sign a joint resolution allowing the government to expand power capacity," Aquino told an audience of power industry officials.

Energy Secretary Carlos Jerico Petilla has been pushing for emergency powers for Aquino, giving the government a role in the broader electricity market for the first time since the privatisation of power utilities in 2001.

The move will allow the government to directly finance new generation capacity.

