* Plans to curb coal use, boost green energy -govt official
* But has been tough for gas to compete with cheap coal
* Philippines is world's No.2 producer of geothermal energy
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Oct 28 The Philippine government is
working on a new energy plan it hopes the next administration
will adopt to curb the expanding share of coal in its fuel mix
for power generation, an official said.
The plan could see the Philippines generating a third of its
electricity each from natural gas, coal and renewables between
2016 and 2040, Loreta G. Ayson, undersecretary at the Department
of Energy said late on Tuesday.
Ayson said the energy department was finalising a fuel mix
policy that pushed for an increased share of cleaner fuels,
hoping the successor of President Benigno Aquino, who will step
down next June, will support it.
"Right now, we're heavily dependent on coal for power
generation. If we continue (at current rates of coal power
expansion), we will be 70-percent dependent on coal by
2040-2050," she told Reuters on the sidelines of the Singapore
International Energy Week.
"That means we really have to do something about it in
consideration of our concern for climate change."
The Philippines currently generates 42.5 percent of its
electricity from coal, with that share likely to increase in the
short-term as projects that will boost coal-fired power capacity
by more than 25 percent in just three years are already in
place.
Investments in power generation from clean fuels such as gas
and renewables have lagged coal as the latter is cheaper and
quicker to build to meet growing electricity demand in the
Philippines.
"There's nothing we can do to stop (projects that have
already been approved), so by all means they have to go, they
have to proceed," Ayson said.
"When we have the fuel mix policy, we can be more
discriminating when approving service contracts after 2020."
About a quarter of Philippines' power comes from natural gas
produced at the giant Malampaya field and 26 percent comes from
renewable sources geothermal and hydro energy. The country is
the second largest geothermal power producer in the world after
the United States.
"By 2024, our Malampaya gas will be depleted so we just have
to find another gas source or hopefully we will have another gas
find in the Philippines," Ayson said.
Still, projects to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) have
been delayed.
"There are some committed projects ongoing in various
stages, except that somehow they haven't be able to meet the
targets they have set," Ayson said.
"Hopefully by 2016, we can have some in operation."
Energy World Corp Ltd has said it does not expect
the Philippines' first power plant fired by LNG to be ready for
commercial operation until the first half of next year.
