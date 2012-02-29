MANILA Feb 29 At least 36 firms have signed up as possible bidders for 15 oil and gas exploration blocks in the southwestern Philippines, an official said on Wednesday, including two sites in the South China Sea which China claims as its own.

No Chinese companies were on the initial list of possible bidders, which so far includes French gas and power firm GDF Suez and Italy's Eni, Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug said.

Other bidders include Philex Petroleum Corp, PetroEnergy Resources Corp, Shell's local unit Shell Philippines Exploration BV, and Nido Petroleum Ltd .

The deadline for bids is Wednesday, and Layug said he expected the contracts to be awarded by July at the earliest. Officials estimate the total investment required to develop the blocks at $7.5 billion.

Several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines, are locked in maritime territorial disputes with China over the South China Sea, an area believed to be rich in oil and natural gas.

Earlier this week, the energy minister said China had asked the Philippines to clarify the position of two blocks, which he said Beijing believes may be part of the disputed Spratlys islands which both nations claim as their own.

China has been increasingly assertive in pressing its claim over the South China Sea since last year. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; editing by Miral Fahmy)