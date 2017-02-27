UPDATE 4-Oil slips as more U.S. drilling outweighs OPEC-led cuts
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
MANILA Feb 27 The Philippines needs an additional 7,000 megawatts in power generation capacity to support a growing economy and is seeking foreign investments in the sector, its energy minister said on Monday.
Investors from China, South Korea and Japan have expressed interest to participate in Philippine power projects, Alfonso Cusi told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Martin Petty; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
DHAKA, May 29 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide a $616 million loan to Bangladesh to help the south Asian nation meet its goal of providing 100 percent access to electricity to its citizens by 2021.