MANILA Feb 27 The Philippines needs an additional 7,000 megawatts in power generation capacity to support a growing economy and is seeking foreign investments in the sector, its energy minister said on Monday.

Investors from China, South Korea and Japan have expressed interest to participate in Philippine power projects, Alfonso Cusi told Reuters in an interview. (Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz and Martin Petty; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)