By Michaela Cabrera
CEBU, Philippines, July 17 In the Philippines,
English language courses come with poolside classrooms, field
trips to the beach, and instructors doubling as tour guides.
English is widely spoken in the former American colony, and
language proficiency schools have mushroomed across the country,
catering to an expanding market of Asian and European students
looking to combine English learning with tropical tourism.
French student Laura Samzun will soon be taking a test to
enter a public college in the United Kingdom, and is under
pressure to perfect her English. She chose to take classes in
the Philippines due to lower costs.
"It's less expensive to go to the Philippines, to come back
(to) France, and to pay school than to stay in France (for that
time)," Samzun said.
Fresh from a backpacking trip in Indonesia, she
kicked-started her courses in June at the Cebu Pacific
International Language School on the sunny central island of
Cebu.
"I really wanted to see Asia, to travel. So I can travel and
study (at) the same time. It's a good thing," the 22-year-old
Toulouse native said.
There are some 500 schools offering language proficiency
programs around the country, and one-fifth are in Cebu. The
island's proximity to white sand beaches and its laid-back
provincial lifestyle are a big draw for foreign students, who
mostly come from big industrial cities.
The schools boast high quality education, with small
student-teacher ratios that allow for more focused instruction.
In four months of English proficiency courses, Chinese nurse
Flora Wang has progressed from near-zero comprehension to
carrying a conversation with ease.
"Actually really getting better. When I came here, I can't
speak and understand anything. But during the four months, I
improved a lot," said the 25-year old Beijing native who plans
to move to the U.S. to study health care.
Wang recently finished her course at Cebu Pacific
International Language School (CPILS), one of the pioneers of
English language education in the Philippines.
CPILS accommodates around 450 students per course period,
mostly from South Korea. The student population has ballooned
from 60 students when the school opened 11 years ago, and their
pool has expanded to include enrollees from Japan, China,
Taiwan, and European countries like France and Russia.
Park Yoon Jae, a university student from Seoul, wants to
land a job back home in a multi-national company, where English
is a primary requirement.
"Especially these days, (in) Korea, we have to speak English
very well. Because almost all company want very high level
English skills," Park said.
The intensive English course work in CPILS runs an average
of four months, in which students can take up to seven hours of
lessons each day. A one-month course can cost around $1,000 a
month, including accommodation and food.
CAMPUS POOL, FITNESS GYM
In Cebu, campuses are equipped with a pool and a fitness
gym, with some offering yoga classes and dance workshops. The
beach is just a half-hour ride from the city, and schools
arrange island-hopping trips or diving lessons on weekends.
The success of English-proficiency schools around the
country has prompted the Philippines' tourism department to
launch the English-as-a-Second-Language (ESL) Tour Program,
tapping key markets like South Korea, Japan, and Russia where
the demand for English-learning is high.
"This is where the Philippines can be very competitive. We
have World Heritage sites, white sand beaches, you have spas,
you have dining and shopping," Benito Bengzon, assistant
secretary for international tourism promotions, told Reuters.
The Philippines aims to hit 4.5 million international
tourist arrivals this year, a fraction compared to neighbouring
Thailand or Malaysia. But English learning-tourism is unique to
the Philippines, and Bengzon said the sector can grow by 10 to
15 percent among Asians, and up to 25 percent among Europeans.
The pitch is that the Philippines is a good alternative to
Australia, the United States or the United Kingdom because it is
closer to Asian countries and also because the whole experience,
from education to extra-curriculars, is value-for-money.
"The message here, apart from the tourism component is that
it shows to the world our proficiency in English, our
competitive advantage, and of course you can already mix it with
the fun and enjoyable and memorable part of it," Bengzon said.
The famed Filipino hospitality, inside and outside the
school, is another plus for the students.
"There are 200 or 300 teachers. So I have many chances to go
out with them. And while I'm enjoying my time, I can study
English with them at the same time," said Yu Kitaoka from Japan.
(Reporting by Michaela Cabrera, editing by Elaine Lies)