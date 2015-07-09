MANILA, July 9 Ethiopian Airlines is considering placing orders for Boeing 777-X, Airbus 350-1000 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft, part of plans to nearly double its fleet to 150 by 2025, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The state-owned airline is also in talks with Airbus to bring forward the delivery of 14 A350-900 to 2016-2017 from an original target of 2016-2018, Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde GebreMariam told reporters at the launch of the airline's first direct flight to Manila.

"We have 76 aircraft operating, 47 in order. We are evaluating the Boeing 777-X, Airbus A350-1000 and Bombardier Q400," GebreMariam said. "The target is to reach 150 fleet by 2025."

Last month, Boeing said that Ethiopian Airlines ordered six 787-8 Dreamliners worth $1.3 billion at list prices, part of the airline's plans to modernise and expand its fleet.

GebreMariam said the airline was looking to revise upwards its 2025 target of $10 billion annual revenues alongside a rapid expansion of its routes.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Writing by Rosemarie Francisco. Editing by Jane Merriman)