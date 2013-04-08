MANILA, April 8 Two groups led by Philippine
conglomerates San Miguel Corp and Metro Pacific
Investments Corp were the only bidders on Monday for a
16 billion peso ($388 million)expressway linking Manila's
international airport to southern provinces and a rising
gambling complex.
Two other groups, an Ayala Corp -led consortium and
Indian-owned MS IL and FS Transportation Network, dropped out of
the bidding, said Cosette Canilao, executive director of the
Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center.
The project, a four-lane, 7.75-kilometer elevated expressway
connecting three terminals of the country's main Ninoy Aquino
International Airport to two other expressways to the south and
west of the capital, is one of the government's priority
infrastructure projects aimed at attracting investments to boost
growth above 7 percent.
Canilao said the government will announce on April 15 which
of the two final bidders gave the best offer and a notice of
award could be given after two weeks to the winning group.
The Philippines, the fastest-growing economy in the region
last year after China with growth of 6.6 percent, has been
seeking local and foreign investors in PPP projects meant to
upgrade the country's roads, ports, airports and other
infrastructure to spur more economic activity.
($1 = 41.27 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Matt Driskill)