LONDON, April 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
Philippines has started to deploy drones to find out where
farmland is most at risk from natural disasters and quickly
assess damage after they strike, the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) said on Monday.
Assessment of vulnerable farmland can minimise the negative
impacts of climate change, floods and typhoons and avoid the
need to build the agriculture sector back from scratch after a
disaster, FAO said.
The Philippines is one of the countries most at risk from
natural disasters such as earthquakes, typhoons, droughts and
floods, which have a heavy impact on farming and access to food.
Under the pilot project funded by the Philippines government
and FAO, two unmanned drones have already been sent to provinces
affected by the El Nino weather pattern, the FAO said.
The drones are capable of covering up to 600 hectares (1,500
acres) of land per day and can generate data and detailed maps
from aerial photographs, including an indicator that can be used
to analyse vegetation and plant health.
Imagery generated from drone flights can also reveal where
irrigation or storage facilities can be best sited to serve
local farmers, FAO said.
"It is efficient, it saves time and we will be using a
reliable source of data so that we can plan and provide
appropriate interventions and responses for our farmers in times
of disasters...," Christopher Morales, director of field
operations for the Department of Agriculture, said in a
statement.
Typhoon Haiyan, which hit the Philippines in 2013, killed
more than 6,000 people and destroyed 600,000 hectares of
farmland, inflicting more than $700 million damage to the
agriculture sector, FAO said.
