Rescuers attend to the bodies of dead victims following the capsize of a ferry, inside an ambulance in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Rescuers carry the body of a dead victim following the capsize of a ferry, at a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

A body is carried by rescuers during a search and rescue operation following a ferry capsize in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Members of the Philippine Coast Guard attempt to recover the remains of the capsized boat MBCA Kim-Nirvana during a search and rescue operations near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Kristofer Motus

Residents and relatives of victims watch members of the Philippine Coast Guard attempting to recover the remains of the capsized vessel MBCA Kim-Nirvana during a search and rescue operations near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Alan Kristofer Motus

MANILA The death toll from a capsized Philippine ferry rose to 51 on Friday as rescuers tried to right the overturned vessel and found more bodies, a coast guard official said.

The motorised, wooden-hulled boat rolled on its side and overturned minutes after leaving the port of Ormoc City on Thursday. Coast guard Captain Pedro Tinampay said there were 141 survivors.

Passengers said the ferry appeared to turn sharply to the right and was hit by a large wave before it overturned after leaving port in Leyte province, south of the capital, Manila.

"We were given life vests but we were not able to wear them before the ferry sank," said survivor Rhe-An Garciano.

Panicked passengers crowded the right side of the ferry, causing it to tilt slowly before capsizing, a coast guard spokesman said.

Scores, sometimes hundreds, of people die each year from ferry accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of 7,100 islands with a notoriously poor record for maritime safety.

Overcrowding is common and many of the vessels are in bad condition.

(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Karen Lema; Editing by Nick Macfie)