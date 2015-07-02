(Adds comments from survivor, coast guard, presidential palace)
MANILA, July 2 A ferry carrying 189 passengers
and crew capsized off the central Philippines in heavy waves on
Thursday, killing at least 36 people but the majority of those
on board were rescued, the coast guard and police said.
The MBCA Kim-Nirvana, a motorised outrigger with 173
passengers and 16 crew on board, capsized minutes after leaving
the port of Ormoc.
Coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said 127 people
survived, while 26 were still listed as missing.
"Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Initially we
learned that it was due to big waves," said Rey Gozon, director
of the office of civil defence for the region.
Scores, sometimes hundreds, of people die each year in ferry
accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of 7,100 islands
with a notoriously poor record for maritime safety. Overcrowding
is common, and many of the vessels are in bad condition.
May Sopa told CNN Philippines that when she hit the water,
other panicking passengers pushed her down, before a man holding
on to a water container rescued her.
"I told him 'Please save me'," Sopa said, adding they bobbed
on the water and tried to paddle ashore. Two other women and a
boy around 10 years old also latched on to the same water
container.
Television pictures showed orange rubber boats and white
coast guard vessels bringing survivors ashore, including at
least one toddler and some on stretchers, with the
half-submerged ferry visible offshore.
Balilo said authorities were looking at various possible
causes, including human error and bad weather.
"There was an occasional swell but the sea condition was
manageable. Some motorised outriggers were able to sail," he
told a local TV news channel.
"There was no gale warning and while there was a tropical
depression, it was far from the area of the accident," he said.
Authorities took the captain and some crew members of the
33-tonne boat into custody, Balilo said, adding that a formal
investigation would be conducted as soon as search and rescue
operations were concluded.
Eli Borinaga, the vice mayor of Pilar town on an island to
the south who had hoped to join the ferry but didn't make it on
time, told local radio that there was only light rain at the
time of the accident.
He cited a witness at Ormoc port who saw the boat make a
sharp turn just before it capsized.
