MANILA, July 3 The death toll from a capsized
Philippine ferry rose to 51 on Friday as rescuers tried to right
the overturned vessel and found more bodies, a coast guard
official said.
The motorised, wooden-hulled boat rolled on its side and
overturned minutes after leaving the port of Ormoc City on
Thursday. Coast guard Captain Pedro Tinampay said there were 141
survivors.
Passengers said the ferry appeared to turn sharply to the
right and was hit by a large wave before it overturned after
leaving port in Leyte province, south of the capital, Manila.
"We were given life vests but we were not able to wear them
before the ferry sank," said survivor Rhe-An Garciano.
Panicked passengers crowded the right side of the ferry,
causing it to tilt slowly before capsizing, a coast guard
spokesman said.
Scores, sometimes hundreds, of people die each year from
ferry accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of 7,100
islands with a notoriously poor record for maritime safety.
Overcrowding is common and many of the vessels are in bad
condition.
