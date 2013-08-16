(Updates number of dead, adds quotes, details)
By Manuel Mogato
MANILA Aug 17 At least 17 people were killed
but hundreds were rescued after a passenger ferry sank following
a collision with a cargo vessel in the central Philippines, a
coastguard commander said.
"We don't know if there are still people missing," Rear
Admiral Luis Tuason told local radio early on Saturday, citing a
discrepancy between the actual numbers killed or rescued and the
ferry's manifest, which showed 692 crew and passengers on board.
Tuason, the acting chief of the coast guard, said 690 people
were rescued, but coast guard officials on Cebu island, the site
of the accident, said only 575 people were brought ashore. They
said officials had counted 17 bodies and that two coast guard
vessels and a naval ship would continue to search for more
survivors overnight.
The figures could not be immediately reconciled.
The 40-year-old ferry, St Thomas of Aquinas, is allowed to
carry up to 904 passengers. It sank minutes after colliding with
the cargo vessel about a kilometre (a half mile) off Cebu around
9 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday.
"It happened fast, we felt that the cargo ship hit us and
minutes later we noticed our ship was listing," Aldrin Raman, a
passenger, told reporters. "I grabbed a life vest and jumped
overboard. I saw many passengers doing the same."
He said fishermen rescued him and several other passengers
who had jumped into the sea. Local officials said dozens of
fishing boats helped in the rescue.
One of the crew members on the ferry told radio the ship
sank within 10 minutes of the collision.
"The collision left a gaping hole in the ferry and water
started rushing in, so the captain ordered abandon ship," he
said. Most of the passengers were already wearing life jackets
before the ship sank, he said.
Another passenger, Jerwin Agudong, told the dzBB radio
station that several people were however trapped and could not
jump overboard. "It seems some were not able to get out. We saw
dead bodies on the side," he said.
Scores, sometimes hundreds, of people die each year in ferry
accidents in the Philippines, which has a notoriously poor
record for maritime safety. An archipelago of 7,100 islands,
ferries are the most common form of transportation.
Overcrowding is common, and many of the vessels are in bad
condition. The country is also hit by several typhoons each
year.
The Philippines was the site of the world's worst peacetime
sea disaster in December 1987. The ferry Dona Paz sank after
colliding with the tanker Vector in the Sibuyan Sea, killing
4,375 on the ferry and 11 of the Vector's 13-man crew.
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)