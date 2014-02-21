MANILA Feb 21 The Philippines is to acquire a
squadron of FA-50 fighters from South Korea in a deal worth $422
million (18.9 billion pesos), a senior Philippine defence
official said on Friday, boosting its capability as tension
simmers in the South China Sea.
Fernando Manalo, undersecretary of defence for finance,
munitions, installations and materiel, said the government had
reached an agreement with Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd.
for 12 of the aircraft and would sign a contract
before March 15.
"This is a very important project together with the frigate
of the navy because of our objective of building a minimum
credible defence," Manalo told reporters.
The Philippines has embarked on a five-year, 75
billion-pesos ($1.68 billion) modernisation programme to improve
its capability to defend its maritime borders against the
creeping expansion of China in the South China Sea.
In 2012, it lost control of the Scarborough Shoal and since
May last year, China's vessels have been in the vicinity of the
Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed Spratlys, where Philippine
troops are stationed on a grounded transport ship.
The Philippines' ill-equipped armed forces is no match for
those of China despite receiving two cutters and coastal radar
stations from the United States in 2011.
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea's 3.5 million
sq km (1.35 sq miles) waters. The sea provides 10 percent of the
global fisheries catch and carries $5 trillion in ship-borne
trade each year.
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan also
have claims, to at least parts of the sea.
Manalo said a team from South Korea came to the Philippines
to negotiate the aircraft deal, agreeing to reduce by $500,000
the cost of spare parts and accepting a 15 percent downpayment
from the government.
South Korea agreed to deliver the first two aircraft 18
months after the contract signing next month.
The Philippines has had no fighter capability since it
mothballed all of its F-5A/Bs in the early 2000s.
($1 = 44.7575 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Robert Birsel)