By Roli Ng
| GUIUAN, Philippines
GUIUAN, Philippines Feb 27 French President
Francois Hollande on Friday met victims of the biggest-ever
typhoon to make landfall and promised them he would secure an
international agreement to limit climate change.
Hollande toured the Philippine fishing town of Guiuan in the
east of the archipelago where, in 2013, Typhoon Haiyan killed
more than 6,300 people.
"I promise you, we'll succeed in France because we must
obtain agreement," Hollande told a crowd at a town school,
referring to a U.N. conference on climate change late this year
in Paris.
The goal of the conference is a legally binding, global
agreement on climate change, to keep a rise of global
temperatures to a minimum to prevent sea level rise, the melting
of ice caps and severe weather.
"The world will act for you ... we want success in Paris,"
Hollande said.
Typhoon Haiyan caused extensive destruction and left about a
million people homeless. Thousands are still living in tents and
other shelters.
Climate scientists have cautioned against blaming individual
storms such as Haiyan on climate change. But they agree that
storms are likely to become more intense.
Tropical storms - called cyclones, hurricanes and typhoons,
depending on where they strike - are a hard riddle for
scientists to solve but the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change says it is "more likely than not" that storms
will increase in intensity in the coming century.
Hollande has championed the cause of climate change and
helping poor countries adapt to global warming and to develop
renewable energy.
He has warned the failure to address global warming could
lead to war.
Hollande, the first French leader to visit the Philippines
since 1947, spent about an hour in Guiuan, walking around the
town and chatting to fishermen.
France would provide the Philippines with about 50 million
euros ($56 million) for projects to prevent weather-induced
disasters, he announced.
(Additional reporting by Erik de Castro; Writing By Manuel
Mogato; Editing by Robert Birsel)