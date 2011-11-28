MANILA Nov 28 Production at the Philippines' Galoc oil field has been shut from Nov. 23 for a three-month upgrade of the floating, production, storage and off-loading vessel (FPSO) deployed in the area, the field operator said on Monday.

"The upgrade...is expected to substantially increase the reliability and uptime of the FPSO and is a crucial component of infrastructure to enable the Galoc joint venture to move ahead with a potential Phase II development programme," Galoc Production Co (GPC) said in a statement.

The vessel, with a storage capacity in excess of 400,000 barrels, will be upgraded in Singapore and will return to the Philippines towards the end of the first quarter of 2012.

Production at Galoc would resume shortly after the vessel's return and reconnection, GPC said.

It did not give Galoc's production figures before the shutdown. The field has estimated reserves of about 10 million barrels.

Galoc, located near the southwestern Palawan island, started producing crude oil in October 2008 at 18,000 barrels per day to become the first major field since the 1990s to come onstream in the underexplored Philippines.

It had suffered a number of disruptions, some of them triggered by bad weather. The field life is expected to range from two to six years from 2008, depending on the reservoir performance.

GPC, owned by Otto Energy Ltd, has a 59.84 percent interest in Galoc field.

The remainder is split between Nido Petroleum, which holds 22.88 percent, and several Philippine partners such as The Philodrill Corp, the group of Oriental Petroleum & Minerals Corp and Linapacan Oil Gas & Power Corp. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)