MANILA May 12 The Philippine gaming regulator
on Monday said it has agreed to reduce the fees casino operators
pay for gaming licences, to help operators offset income tax on
gaming revenue.
The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) set
the fees over five years ago when offering tax breaks to attract
casino operators to the proposed Entertainment City.
But in April last year the Bureau of Internal Revenue ruled
the operators would be subject to tax.
Casino operators worked with PAGCOR over the past year to
ensure the change in tax and licence fees, effective from April
1 this year, would not significantly impact earnings.
Casino shares nevertheless fell after the announcement as
retail investors took a negative view of the change, traders
said.
Bloomberry Resorts Corp fell the most, by 2.5
percent compared with a 0.5 percent decline in the broader
market.
Travellers International Hotel Group Inc fell 0.3
percent and Melco Crown Philippines Resorts Corp fell
1.0 percent.
In a statement, Melco Crown Philippines said the new
arrangement was a "temporary measure" and that the original fee
structure would be adopted once the tax order was permanently
restrained, corrected or withdrawn.
Representatives of Bloomberry, Travellers and Universal
Entertainment Corp could not be immediately reached for
comment.
LEISURE DESTINATION
The Philippines aspires to be a major leisure and tourism
destination in Southeast Asia. Casino operators have said they
were attracted to the country by license fees lower than the 40
percent on revenue in regional gaming rival Macau.
Licence fees will now be 15 percent of revenue from slot
machines and tables rather than 25 percent, while junket
operators - or those who bring high-stakes gamblers to casinos -
will pay 5 percent instead of 15 percent.
At present, four casino operators and property developers
have gaming licenses for Entertainment City.
Bloomberry opened the first casino at the development in
March last year, and Melco Crown Philippines - a joint venture
of Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd and Belle Corp
- will open a casino later this year.
Travellers - a joint venture of Genting Hong Kong Ltd
and Alliance Global Group Inc - and Universal
are also building casinos.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)