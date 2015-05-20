MANILA May 20 The recent exit by Japan's
Universal Entertainment Corp from a Philippine
affiliate linked to its Manila casino-resort potentially removes
a hurdle delaying the launch of the $2 billion project, the
Philippine gambling regulator said on Wednesday.
Universal, controlled by billionaire gaming magnate Kazuo
Okada, said in a Japanese stock exchange filing last week it had
sold its entire 40 percent stake in Eagle II Holdco Inc, a
holding company for the firm that owns the land on which the
casino resort is being built, to local firm All Seasons Hotels &
Resorts Corp for $2.9 million.
The sale could resolve potential legal issues linked to land
ownership which have so far complicated attempts by Universal
affiliate Tiger Resorts Leisure and Entertainment Inc to drum up
investors for the project.
Tiger holds the licence for the casino, and the regulator,
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (Pagcor), had made
resolving the land ownership issue a pre-requisite for the
casino to start operating.
Local law prevents foreign firms from owning over 40 percent
of land and in 2012, a legal opinion by the justice department
unit said Universal effectively owned more than the limit.
"If true, they will be able to address the issue of the
nationality problem," Pagcor President Jorge Sarmiento told
Reuters, adding that the regulator had yet to receive official
confirmation of the sale.
A Universal spokesman declined to comment on the matter. In
its filing, the company said the stake sale was completed in
January and said All Seasons was owned by Filipino businessman
Antonio Cojuangco, a relative of President Benigno Aquino.
Several attempts to contact All Seasons and Cojuangco were
unsuccessful.
Pagcor last week confiscated a $2.2 million guarantee
payment from Tiger and threatened to suspend its permit because
of delays in the project.
Eagle II currently owns 60 percent of Eagle I Landholdings
Inc., the registered owner of the lot near Manila Bay where the
casino-resort is being built.
According to previous filings, the owner of the remaining
stake was Aruze USA Inc, a U.S. firm owned by Okada. In its
latest Japanese exchange filing, Universal named the owner of
the stake as Brontia Limited. The reason for the change was not
disclosed.
