SINGAPORE Dec 22 Philippines' biggest oil refiner, Petron Corp, has issued a tender seeking up to 200,000 barrels of diesel for delivery in January as demand increases during the holiday season, industry sources said on Thursday.

It is seeking 150,000 to 200,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Bataan over Jan. 5-7. The tender closes on Dec. 23 and is valid until the same day.

The company last purchased similar volumes of diesel last month for delivery in December.

"It's the peak season now in the Philippines for diesel with demand increasing as people return home for the holidays," a source based in the Philippines said.

Diesel is used mainly as transport fuel in the country, for buses and taxis.

The tender comes after Seaoil Philippines, the country's largest independent fuel company, bought 200,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel in the spot market this month, a second source said.

The company has a term contract to purchase diesel and gasoline, and only appears in the spot market when domestic demand for the fuels increases, the source added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)